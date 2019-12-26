Rockwood, Sandra K. "Sandy" August 28, 1937 - December 20, 2019 Family will receive friends Friday, December 27th from 2pm to 4pm, at the West Center Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army, Living Faith United Methodist Church or the American Heart Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

