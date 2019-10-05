Rockwell, Clifton Jr. "Rocky" September 20, 1926 - October 2, 2019 Of Gretna. Clifton was born at home in West Bridgewater, MA, on September 20, 1926 and passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, peacefully at home after a long battle with heart disease. Preceded in death by parents, Clifton Granville Rockwell and Margaret Amelia Eriksen; brother, Milton; sisters, Anna and Margaret. Survived by wife of 68 years, Janet Rockwell; sons: Lawrence, John, Mark, and Paul; grandchildren: Jesse, John, Barbara, Katherine, Ben, Sam, Valerie; great-grandchildren: Stella, Zoe, Mira. SERVICES will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna, NE, on October 7, 2019. VISITATION at 10am. MASS at 11am. Honor Guard and light luncheon to follow. Interment in New Hampshire. Memorial may be sent in Clifton's name to The Missionary Society of St. James the Apostle, Boston, MA. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

