Rockwell, Clifton Granville, Jr. "Rocky" September 20, 1926 - October 2, 2019 Resident of Gretna, NE. Rocky was born at home in West Bridgewater, MA on September 20, 1926 and passed away on October 2, 2019 peacefully at home after a long battle with heart disease. Rocky was a devout Catholic, loved his family, and was proud of his Service in the US Navy during WW2 aboard the USS Trego. He enjoyed traveling for work and pleasure throughout the US and Europe, and spending summers on Newfound Lake in NH with his family. He graduated Boston College (Physics BS) and University of Nebraska at Omaha (Education MS). Rocky was an Electronics Engineer for over 20 years. In later years he taught Mathematics in Secondary schools. Preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Rockwell and Margaret Eriksen; brother Milton; and sisters, Anna and Margaret. Married to his wife Janet for 68 years. Survived by Janet; sons: Lawrence (Carol), John (Sylvia), Mark, and Paul (Susan); grandchildren: Kala, Donald, Jesse, John, Barbara, Katherine, Benjamin, Samuel, and Valerie; and great-grandchildren: Brad, Kasey, Mya, Morgan, Zoe, Mira, and Stella. Services were held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Gretna NE on Monday, October 7, with a Visitation, Mass, and Honor Guard. Interment will be in New Hampshire. Memorial donations in memory of Clifton may be made to: The Missionary Society of St. James the Apostle, 24 Clark Street, Boston, MA 02109
