Rockhold, Wanda Lea November 14, 1934 - June 22, 2020 Age 85 years of Omaha. Survived by husband of 65 years, Ernie; daughters: Vicci Jones, Lorie (Vern) Plant, Judy (David) Williams; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 5:30-7pm at Keystone Bible Chapel, 7840 Maple St. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, June 26, 2020, at 1pm at Keystone Bible Chapel. Interment: Voss Mohr Cemetery. Memorials to the Church. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

To send flowers to the family of Wanda Rockhold, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 25
Visitation
Thursday, June 25, 2020
5:30PM-7:00PM
Keystone Bible Chapel
7840 Maple Street
Omaha , Nebraska 68134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 26
Service
Friday, June 26, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Keystone Bible Chapel
7840 Maple Street
Omaha , Nebraska 68134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.