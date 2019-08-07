Rock, Lorraine R.

Rock, Lorraine R. March 4, 1930 - August 4, 2019 Preceded by grandsons: John, Jeremy, Michael; great-grandson, Kyle. Survived by sisters: Lillian Urbanovsky and Angeline Twitty; sons: Dave Bovill, Daniel Bovill (Tina), Bill Herky Bovill (Nancy), Bobby Napravnik (Sandy); daughters, Patricia Robinson (Larry), Ann Annie Napravnik-Tanner; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren. Retired city of Omaha employee and long time member of Degree of Honor Protective Association. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Bernards Catholic Church, 3601 N. 65th St. VISITATION: 6-8pm Thursday at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

