Rocha, Joseph Taylor October 25, 1993 - June 13, 2020 Joseph Taylor Rocha, age 26, passed away June 13, 2020. He was born on October 25, 1993 to Robert "Joe" Rocha and Lisa Comley in Omaha, NE. Joseph was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Lisa Comley; siblings, Brittney Comley, Harley Jo Rocha, Trenon Rouse, Anthony Falknor, girlfriend, Meghan Kohl; grandparents, Kenneth and Dianne Comley; The Boys, NZ, James, Austin, Harley, Ricki, Tim, Duane, and Dana; nephews, Trenon Jr. and Carter Joe; aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: 3pm Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

