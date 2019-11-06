Roby, Ruth Frances December 30, 1924 - November 3, 2019 Age 94, of Plattsmouth. Ruth is survived by her two sons: Franklin Roby and wife Birgit of Lincoln; Keith Roby and wife Judy of Plattsmouth; daughter, Nancy Marlette and husband Loren of Canton, SD; seven grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, her sister, Rose Seifferlein of Overland Park, KS; and three sisters-in-law: Betty Tophoj of Oshkosh; Della Wolford of Caldwell, ID; Frances Spencer and husband Bernard of Hyannis. VISITATION: Friday, Nov. 8, 1-9pm, with family present 6-8pm, at Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth. FUNERAL: 10:30am Saturday, Nov. 9, at First United Methodist Church, Plattsmouth. Internment: Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to First United Methodist Church or Plattsmouth Senior Citizen Center. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.