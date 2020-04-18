Robinson, Lorna Mae

Robinson, Lorna Mae December 22, 1924 - April 15, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, William K.; and sons, Dennis and Douglas. Survived by children: Diane Reeves (Ken), Dale Robinson and Donna Steensen (Dick); 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Myers; sister-in-law, Carol Rock Wilson; other relatives and friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, April 19th from 1pm to 4pm, at the West Center Chapel. Family FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, April 20th, 1pm, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Northwest Hills Church or the Masonic Children's Home in Fremont. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lorna Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.