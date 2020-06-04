Robinson, Joan (Joann) Nash

Robinson, Joan (Joann) Nash July 9, 1938 - June 2, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Alexander and Rosie Bell West, 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Survived by Zachary Robinson, daughter, Kimberly Jo Nash-Williams (Walter, Jr.), son, Jonathan Nash, Jr. (Brenda), sister, Thelma Muldrew, father of children, Jonathan Nash Sr., granddaughter, Natalie Gordon-Nash, special son, Terry Breckenridge (Lisa), bestfriend, Gloria Andrews, outstanding caregivers, St. Benedict The Moor Church Family and a host of other friends and family. No service. In lieu of flowers, consider making donation to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

