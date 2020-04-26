Robinson, Jacob Anthony

Robinson, Jacob Anthony April 2, 1993 - April 15, 2020 Jacob Anthony Robinson, age 27, passed away on April 15, 2020. Jacob was born in Omaha on April 2, 1993 to Rick Robinson and Michele Robinson. Jacob was preceded in death by grandfathers, Don Owen, Sr. and Ray Ritterbush. He is survived by his parents, Michele Robinson, and Rick and Tricia Robinson; sister, Mya Robinson; grandparents: Larry and Jane Baasch, Jan Owen, Ron and Tessa Robinson, and Jan Ritterbush; aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of other family and friends. A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

