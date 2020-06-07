Robinson, Jacob Anthony

Robinson, Jacob Anthony April 2, 1993 - April 15, 2020 Jacob Anthony Robinson, age 27, passed away on April 15, 2020. Jacob was born in Omaha on April 2, 1993 to Rick Robinson and Michele Robinson. Jacob was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Don Owen Sr. and Ray Ritterbush. He is survived by his parents, Michele Robinson, and Rick and Tricia Robinson; sister, Mya Robinson; grandparents, Larry and Jane Baasch, Jan Owen, Ron and Tessa Robinson, and Jan Ritterbush; aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of other family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, June 10, from 4-7pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, June 11, at 10am, also at the Funeral Home. Inurnment at Walnut Hill Cemetery following Memorial Service. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

