Robinson, Dorothy J. October 28, 1932 - August 3, 2019 Of Omaha. Survived by 11 children, host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, siblings, family and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Silas; four children. VISITATION: Sunday, 4-6pm, at mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran, 6201 N. 60th St. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - AMES CHAPEL 4932 Ames Ave. | 402-453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

