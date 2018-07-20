Robine, Robert H. Jan 2, 1961 - Jul 15, 2018 MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, 10am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St. 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.