Robidoux, Michael Vaughn Age 48 Khola Cha Oyate, Everybody's Friend. Born Jan. 17, 1971 in Omaha, NE. Passed peacefully at home on Dec. 5, 2019. Survived by parents, Jim and Judy Robidoux; children, Megan, Taylor, Josh Robidoux; five grandchildren; brother, Jay (Summer); and sisters, Kim (Jim) and Kris; many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. SERVICE: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from 2-4pm, at the D.A.V. (4515 F St., Omaha, NE 68117). Casual dress.

