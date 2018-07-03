Robeson, Shirley Dec 24, 1930 - Jun 30, 2018 Lifelong resident and florist of Blair, NE. Preceded in death by husband, Dick; daughter, Holly Robeson McConnell; infant son, Charles; sister, Donna Rocker; and parents, Hans and Anita Braesch. Survived by sons, Clark (Janet) Robeson and Curtis (Daleen) Robeson; grandchildren: Charlie Robeson (special friend, Mel Cusick), Joe (Shannon) Robeson, Shellie (Troy) Thomas, Jill (Marc) Bierbaum, Tyler Robeson, Jonathan (Sheila) McConnell, Jeremiah (Beth) McConnell; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 7, at 11am at Country Bible Church in Blair. VISITATION: Friday, July 6, from 6–8pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Memorials can be directed to Country Bible Church in Blair, NE. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008

