Robeson, Richard L. February 25, 1960 - October 15, 2019 Loving husband, caring Dad, proud Papa, and devoted friend. He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy; granddaughter, Taylor. He is survived by his father, Frank (Carla); wife, Lori; children: Tony (Ashley), Miranda, Andrew (Aleah), Amanda (Ben), Abbie (Alex); eleven grandchildren: Carter; Madylane (M), Daniel (Chunk), Drew (Troll); Sophia, Allie, Emma, Katie, Connor; Savannah (Peanut) and Aspen (Monkey); three sisters: Susan Eilders (Kevin), Julie Moon (Tim), and Amy Blankenship; three nieces: Mindy Hanson (Jon), Alicia Moon, Shelby Blankenship; one nephew, Cody Blankenship; four grandnieces and one grandnephew. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20th from 4pm to 6pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Monday, October 21st at 11am, West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.