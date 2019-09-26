Robertson, Thomas W. "FH" November 9, 1949 - September 23, 2019 Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Debbie; children, Victoria Harman, John (Shirley) Robertson and Jerry Robertson; grandchildren, Natalia, Dillon, Hailey, Alyssa, Tessa, Savana, Christopher, Faith & Cierria; great grandchildren, Jrue and one on the way; sisters, Sharon Alverez and Lynn (Rick) Herndon; his big extended family and many good friends. VISITATION with family Friday, 5-7pm, at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel with full military honors at 6pm. Private interment of the urn in Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Myleodysplasia Foundation. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel 3402 Samson Way | 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

