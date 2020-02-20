Robertson, Delores Age 94 Died February 19, 2020. Born: November 18, 1925, Fairbury. Married Harvey Robertson on February 20, 1944. Lived in Omaha. Worked for Safeway several years. She and her husband then drove a truck for J.B. Hunt. Former member Christ Community Church of Omaha. Member of Adams United Methodist Church of Adams. Member of the Swinging Sams Square Dancing Club and the Good Sams Camping Club both of Omaha. Survived by daughter, Pat Miller and husband Darrell LaFollette, Blue Springs, MO; two granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; one brother, Merle Dark. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, 11am, at Adams United Methodist Church. FAMILY PRAYER SERVICE: 10:30am Monday at the church. VISITATION: Monday, 9:30am, at the church until time of services. Memorials to Mosaic of Beatrice. Fox Funeral Home 623 9th Street, Adams, NE 68301 (402) 223-4096 | www.foxfuneralhome.net

