Robertson, Barclay N. February 17, 1938 - March 22, 2020 Age 82. Passed away in Council Bluffs, IA. He was born in Winnipeg, Canada to the late Russel and Clara Robertson. He proudly served in the Royal Canadian Navy for 24 years. After retiring, he moved to Omaha, NE with his loving wife of 50 years, Claudet. It was his wish to be cremated with No Services. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 www.hoyfuneral.com

