Roberts, Lois M. Age 86 Of Valley, NE. Survived by daughter, Doreen Decker of Omaha; sons, Kent and Teri Roberts of Valley; Dan and Cheryl Roberts of Portland, OR; and Kurt and Michelle Roberts of Kingston, WA; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dave "Art" of Fremont and Bob of Lincoln; sister, Judy Cummings of Schuyler, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, noon to 8pm, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm. FUNERAL: Friday, 10:30am, all at the funeral home. Interment: Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials to Parkinson's Research. Condolences and Live Webcast at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

