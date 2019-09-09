Roberts, James Thomas Jr., "Robby" - SMSgt USAF (Ret)

Roberts, James Thomas Jr. "Robby" SMSgt USAF (Ret) March 19, 1935 - September 4, 2019 Age 84 GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, September 27th, at 11am, Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha 68138. Full Obituary later. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St. Bellevue, NE | (402) 291-5000 | bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.