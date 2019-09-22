Roberts, James T. Jr. "Robby" SMSgt USAF (Ret) March 19, 1935 - September 4, 2019 Roberts, Monica M. May 5, 1944 - November 12, 2017 James, age 84, and Monica, age 73, are survived by his children: Deborah Lebbert of Bellevue NE, Susan Elet (Rich) of Springfield MO, James Roberts (Lucy) of Bellevue, and Jamie Wiedel (Jeff) of Bellevue; her brother, Tommy Burke (Carol) of Dorset, England; her sister, Patsy Rawley (Frank) of Eastborne, England; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. They were preceded in death by their parents, James and Beulah Mae Roberts; and John and Mary Burke. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, September 27, at 11am in the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha 68138. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society, or the charity of their choice. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

