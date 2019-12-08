Roberts, James M. April 5, 1937 - November 27, 2019 James (Jim) Martin Roberts, of Omaha, NE, passed away at his home November 27, 2019 at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; two brothers, Doug (Des Moines, IA) and Mike (Custer, SD); daughters: Rita, Mary, Teresa and Linda (Des Moines, IA) and Theresa (Lebanon, MO); sons, James D. and Jeff (Des Moines, IA) and Mark (Gretna, NE); sixteen grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, George A. and Alice Roberts; sister, Kathleen; and daughter, Valerie West. Jim retired from Enron/Northern Natural Gas, Liquids as Chief Dispatcher. Those wishing to honor his life can donate to the Nebraska Humane Society or the Salvation Army. A private family service will be held later to celebrate Jim's life. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

