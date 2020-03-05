Roberts, Irene L.

Roberts, Irene L. July 7, 1930 - March 3, 2020 Preceded in death by her loving husband, George I. Roberts, Jr. Survived by her children, Brenda (Hank) Pfeifer, Hastings, NE; George I. Roberts III (Debra), Melody (Donald ) Baylor, Redondo Beach, CA; and David (Lucy) Roberts; grandchildren, Michelle (Ben) Harati and Justin Roberts. VISITATION: Monday, March 9, from 5-7pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, March 10, at 10:30am, at Lighthouse Baptist Church (3919 Greene Ave). Interment at Graceland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.