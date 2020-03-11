Roberts, Howell P.

Roberts, Howell P. January 3, 1928 - March 9, 2020 Age 92, of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Gayle; daughter, Julie; parents, Thomas and Mary Roberts; sister, Celia. Survived by daughters, Sherri (Ron) Anderson, Karen Epp; son, Scott (Kim) Roberts; sister, Ruth Kerstine; sister-in-law, Kristy Broadstone; grandchildren: Kelly Epp, Jeff (Lori) Anderson, Ron Jr. (Jenny) Anderson, Stefani (Tom) Toebben, Rusty (Barbie) Anderson, Janice Kehn, Michael Roberts, Alec Roberts; numerous great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. No Services to be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation, in Howell's name, to the Nebraska Humane Society. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

To plant a tree in memory of Howell Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.