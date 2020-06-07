Roberts, Clifford Spencer March 27, 1936 - June 4, 2020 Age 84. Passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to Joseph Clifford and Elizabeth (Spencer) Roberts in Auburn, NE. He grew up in several places, the first being Brownville NE, Salt Lake City UT, then ending in Omaha, where he graduated from Benson High School with the class of 1954. After graduation he went on to join the Army where he was stationed at Fort Hood. He spent time at Zion National Park during the summers and was featured in the National Geographic. After his return he continued his education at University of Omaha where he earned a Degree in Education and a Masters Degree in Counseling; he graduated with the class of 1958. He began his teaching career at Westbrook Elementary School in Omaha. During this time he was active in coaching basketball and football. He spent 25 years refereeing sporting events. In 1965, he furthered his career to Westside High School where he was the School Counselor under Jim Tangdahl. In 1972 he moved his family to Arlington NE, where he then finished his career as the High School Principal. In March 1962 he was united in marriage to Judith Monaghan and to this union 3 children were born. Debra, Lisa and JP. In January of 1997 he was united in marriage to Sharon Hendrickson and to this union he gained a step-daughter, Jennifer. They made their home in Lincoln NE, where he resided at the time of his death. Spence loved his family and especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His proudest moment was when Joseph Avery Roberts came into this world to carry on the Roberts legacy. Stranger was not a word in his vocabulary, everyone he met he made a lasting impression on. He and Sharon enjoyed their Saturday morning breakfast group that gathered at Honey Creek in Waverly where they gained many lasting friendships until his failing health kept him from attending. We were blessed to have him for so long and that he was able to witness his grandkids growing up and welcomed 10 great-grandchildren into his fold. Spence leaves to Celebrate his Life: his wife, Sharon; and their dogs, Zoey and Molly; children, Debra (Ty) Noyes of Kearney NE, Lisa (Matt) Hunke of Cozad NE, JP (Jenna) Roberts of Johnson Lake NE, and Jennifer Hendrickson of Los Angeles, CA; 11 grandchildren: Ashley Ourada, Ryan (Darci) Sanger, Stephanie Osborn, Nicole Maloley, Logan (Payden) Hunke, Avery and Josslyn Roberts, Ansley and Eric Noyes; and 10 great-grandchildren: Cinch, Colter and Coyle Sanger, Nelson and Maisyn Ourada, Aleena and Oakley Maloley, Ava, Zachary and Cole Osborn. He was preceded in death by his parents, JC and Elizabeth Roberts; his sister, Carol Buis; and brother, Leonard and Marie Kurtz A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held Thursday, June 11, with PUBLIC VISITATION from 9am1pm at Roper & Sons Funeral Home, 4300 "O" Street, Lincoln NE. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will be a Family Service held at 2pm. Spence has chosen Cremation following Services. Memorials are suggested to the Capital Humane Society, or donor's choice. Condolences online at roperandsons.com ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE (402) 476-1225 | www.roperandsons.com
