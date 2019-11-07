Robbins, Durreth D.

Robbins, Durreth D. May 29, 1929 - November 5, 2019 Durreth retired from the USAF after 23 years of dedicated service. He then worked at Metropolitan Community College and was a member of the Bellevue Lions Club. Preceded in death by parents, Virgil and Beulah Robbins; a brother; a sister; grandson, Seth Cunningham. Survived by wife, Geraldine; daughters, Lisa (David) Tiedemann, Lynn (David) Cunningham and Jill (Duane) McCormick; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters; numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION with the family Thursday, Nov. 7th, from 5-7pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. GRAVESIDE with military honors Friday 9am at Omaha National Cemetery followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am at Calvary Christian Church, 10100 Cedar Island Rd, Bellevue. Memorials to Calvary Christian Church or Open Door Mission. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

