Robbins, Donna M. (Meduna) September 2, 1936 - November 21, 2019 Age 83 of Wahoo, NE. VISITATION: Monday, November 25, from 5-7pm at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Private Family Services will be held. Memorials in care of the family. To leave condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME 211 N. Linden Street Wahoo, NE 402-443-3624

