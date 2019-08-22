Roarty, Grace Elizabeth

Roarty, Grace Elizabeth August 2, 2001 - August 18, 2019 Grace will be remembered as a kind, gentle, brave, strong, loving, artistic girl who inspired everyone she met. She loved working with children in hopes of becoming an Elementary School teacher. Grace is survived by her parents, Christopher and Carol Roarty; big brother, Jacob Roarty; grandparents: William and Betty Roarty, James Kosiske Sr and Connie Kosiske; aunts and uncles: Kathy Roarty, James Roarty, Beth and Dennis McNeil, Mary Roarty, James and Pam Kosiske, Karen and Kurt Wenck, John and Jill Kosiske; and many cousins whom she all loved so dearly. VISITATION: Friday, August 23rd from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, August 24th at 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St., Omaha. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Children's Cancer Network. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

