Rizzuto, Frank O. January 6, 1933 - April 12, 2020 Frank was born to Italian immigrant parents Frank and Esterina (Collia) Rizzuto on January 6, 1933. Entrepreneurial and hard working from a young age, Frank learned about golf and business by caddying at The Field Club as a young boy. In high school at Creighton Prep, he was named all-city and all-state in football, basketball, and golf. Eventually, Frank earned a degree in accounting from Creighton University and married his college sweetheart Geraldine (Jeri) Suiter, earned his CPA designation and opened his own accounting practice, Frank O. Rizzuto, CPA. Together Frank and Jeri built several Nebraska (and beyond) businesses and family ventures including ATS Mobile Telephone, Inc., Business Realty Corp, with property holdings throughout the state, American Answering Service and other businesses. Also, he took much pride in being dad to the sisters of Mulberry Lane, Jaymie, Rachel, Heather and Allie, an Omaha-based singing group who went on to international success with Billboard charting singles; and The Belles, a country music duo made up of daughter Jaymie and granddaughter Kelli most recently on an international tour. He loved being surrounded by family, saying, "Life is too short, always try to like and appreciate each other." Frank is survived by his "lovely bride" of over 50 years, Jeri; daughters, Jaymie Schilken (Mike) Rachel Gilliland (Scott) Heather Schneider (Bryan) and Allison Hengen (Dave); and granddaughters ("his girls"), Kelli Schilken, Lily and Willow Gilliland, Giselle Schneider and Clover Hengen; and grandsons ("his boys"), Michael and Andrew Schilken, Cole and Casey Gilliland, Winston Schneider, and Luke Hengen; sister, Catherine Vescio. Admired and loved by so many, his family said, "We think it's so fitting that this special man, who came into the world on Epiphany (the feast of the three kings) and entered eternal life on Easter - came in with the kings and went out with The King." The family will be having a "drive-by" Memorial Tribute (drive through the parking lot and wave or distantly greet the family) Thursday from 3-5pm (rain or shine) at John A Gentleman Mortuary, 1010 North 72nd Street. Due to pandemic rules, the Rosary and Funeral attendance is limited to 10 people. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Catholic Charities. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Use this site and map to find local restaurants and bars open in your area. They are ready …
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.