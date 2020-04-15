Rizzuto, Frank O.

Rizzuto, Frank O. January 6, 1933 - April 12, 2020 Frank was born to Italian immigrant parents Frank and Esterina (Collia) Rizzuto on January 6, 1933. Entrepreneurial and hard working from a young age, Frank learned about golf and business by caddying at The Field Club as a young boy. In high school at Creighton Prep, he was named all-city and all-state in football, basketball, and golf. Eventually, Frank earned a degree in accounting from Creighton University and married his college sweetheart Geraldine (Jeri) Suiter, earned his CPA designation and opened his own accounting practice, Frank O. Rizzuto, CPA. Together Frank and Jeri built several Nebraska (and beyond) businesses and family ventures including ATS Mobile Telephone, Inc., Business Realty Corp, with property holdings throughout the state, American Answering Service and other businesses. Also, he took much pride in being dad to the sisters of Mulberry Lane, Jaymie, Rachel, Heather and Allie, an Omaha-based singing group who went on to international success with Billboard charting singles; and The Belles, a country music duo made up of daughter Jaymie and granddaughter Kelli most recently on an international tour. He loved being surrounded by family, saying, "Life is too short, always try to like and appreciate each other." Frank is survived by his "lovely bride" of over 50 years, Jeri; daughters, Jaymie Schilken (Mike) Rachel Gilliland (Scott) Heather Schneider (Bryan) and Allison Hengen (Dave); and granddaughters ("his girls"), Kelli Schilken, Lily and Willow Gilliland, Giselle Schneider and Clover Hengen; and grandsons ("his boys"), Michael and Andrew Schilken, Cole and Casey Gilliland, Winston Schneider, and Luke Hengen; sister, Catherine Vescio. Admired and loved by so many, his family said, "We think it's so fitting that this special man, who came into the world on Epiphany (the feast of the three kings) and entered eternal life on Easter - came in with the kings and went out with The King." The family will be having a "drive-by" Memorial Tribute (drive through the parking lot and wave or distantly greet the family) Thursday from 3-5pm (rain or shine) at John A Gentleman Mortuary, 1010 North 72nd Street. Due to pandemic rules, the Rosary and Funeral attendance is limited to 10 people. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Catholic Charities. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

