Rizzo, Giuseppe "Joe" March 23, 1943 - December 29, 2019 Survived by wife, Concetta Rizzo; children, Christina Rodriquez (Rick), Sonia Elkins (Wes), Alfred Rizzo and Steve Rizzo (Carla); seven grandchildren; and sister, Francesca Mangano (Nino). Family will receive friends Thursday, January 2nd from 4pm to 6pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, January 3rd, 10:30am, St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 E. 6th St.) INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

