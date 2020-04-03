Rivera, Lucile May 13, 1929 - March 19, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Aurelio; daughter, Beatrice Duff; and sons-in-law, Martin Mann and Steve Duff. Survived by children: James Rivera, Ray Rivera (Becki), John Rivera, Arthur Rivera, Linda Smith (Brad) and Theresa Berry (Doug); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Orosco (Sue); and sister, Frances Orosco. VISITATION: Sunday, April 5th beginning 12 noon, at the West Center Chapel. Family FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, April 6th, 11am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorial are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lucile Rivera as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.