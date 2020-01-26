Rivera, Linda Martinez December 24, 1963 - January 23, 2020 Age 56. Passed away at home on Thursday, January 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born in Grand Island to Manuel and Della (Ramirez) Martinez. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1982. After earning her degree, she proudly held positions at Grand Island Family Practice and Grand Island Orthopedics. She was one of the original team members at the Grand Island Surgery Center and became the business office manager, where she spent many years with a staff who became family. Linda and the love of her life, Mario Rivera married in August 1988 in Grand Island. The two of them spent the last 37 years together, enjoying time with their families and friends. They loved to travel, enjoyed a variety of music, and most of all, the moments they had with their children and grandson. In August 2018, Linda was diagnosed with a Glioblastoma stage IV brain tumor. She valiantly fought for 17 months. On January 23rd, grace and love won, not cancer. She is survived by her husband Mario Rivera; daughter Alisia Rivera of Omaha; son, Michael Rivera (Crystal); and grandson, Ezra Rivera of Grand Island. Other survivors include her mother, Della Martinez; brothers, Rick Martinez, Daniel Martinez; sister Rita DeLeon; numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Manuel Martinez; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Zenon and Abigail Rivera, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Jennifer Martinez and Stella Rivera. SERVICES will be held by Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. Please see livson.com for more details.
Service information
Jan 28
Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Livingston Sondermann Funeral Chapel
601 North Webb Road
Grand Island, NE 68803
Jan 29
Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
10:30AM-11:30AM
10:30AM-11:30AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
518 W State St.
Grand Island, NE 68803
