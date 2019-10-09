Ritonya, Michael T. April 28, 1950 - October 6, 2019 Mike was a distinquished Nebraska State Trooper for 28 1/2 years, retiring at the age of 50. During that time he was one of the first pilots for the Nebraska State Patrol. He loved fishing and the outdoors, loved to carve and paint, and ride his motorcycle. Survived by wife, Elaina (Pearson); son, Brad (Lidia); daughter, Angie (Calvin Sr.); grandchildren: Renee (Shelby), Dari-Ann, Logan, PBJ, Brittney; great-grandchild, Kylo; brother, Bob (Debbie); and nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends for VISITATION; with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am at the Westside Church, 15050 W. Dodge Rd., Omaha, NE 68154. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE. 68106 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

