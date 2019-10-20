Ritonya, John J., III

Ritonya, John J., III October 1, 1969 - October 15, 2019 John lost his battle with Amyloidosis on October 15, 2019. He was a courageous fighter to the very end. Preceded in death by grandparents, John Ritonya, Sr., Larry and Marianne Clark; aunts, Peggy Freemyer-Fritz and Joyce Daniels; and cousin, Donnie Freemyer. Survivors include his wife of 10 years, Jennifer (Russell) Ritonya; children, Ethan, Eric, Harrison and Emma; mother, Nancy (George) Johnson; father, John Ritonya, Jr.; brother, Jeff (Megan) Ritonya and their children, Cassidy and Olivia; grandmother, Rose (Frank) Hanel; father and mother-in-law, Roger and Judy Russell; brothers and sisters-in-law; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20th from 4pm to 6pm at Faith Westwood United Methodist Church, 4814 Oaks Lane. SERVICES: Monday, October 21st at 1pm at Faith Westwood UNC. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Ritonya Children's Education Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

