Ritenour, Phyllis J.

Ritenour, Phyllis J. July 14, 1935 - December 22, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, Charles; daughter, Diane Beach; granddaughter, Alicia Ritenour; and son-in-law, John R. Haffke. Survived by daughters, Debbra Haffke-Roe (Russell), Denise Norman (Mark); sons, Patrick Ritenour (Dawn), Jeffery Ritenour (Rhonda); and son-in-law, Paul Beach. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 18, at 10am at St. James United Methodist Church, 1501 Franklin, Bellevue. Inurnment in Lyndon, IL. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Ritenour as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.