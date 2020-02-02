Ripley, Elsie Nettie

Ripley, Elsie Nettie January 16, 1924 - January 30, 2020 ELSIE NETTIE RIPLEY "GRAM" From January 16, 1924 to January 30, 2020, Gram blessed us with 96 years of love, always insisting that she "LOVED US MORE". She was preceded in death by: Parents - John and Dorothy Hoskinson Husband - Edward Ripley Jr. Son - Robert Ripley Daughters-In-Law - Sara Ripley and Mary Ripley 6 Sisters and 1 Brother We will remember her love, her strength and her feistiness. She left a legacy of many stories that will be told and retold by: Son - Edward Ripley III and wife Donna; Son - Roger Ripley; Daughter-In-Law - Elizabeth Ripley; 8 Grandchildren; 17 Great-Grandchildren; 8 Great-Great Grandchildren; Countless Nieces, Nephews and Friends Gram, we thank you for loving us, the life lessons that you taught us, and the sacrifices that you endured for us. You truely made the world a better place for all of us. VISITATION: Tuesday, February 4, from 6-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, February 5, at 10:30am at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial ParkCemetery, Omaha. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106, 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elsie Ripley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.