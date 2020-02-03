Ripley, Elsie Nettie

Ripley, Elsie Nettie. January 16, 1924 - January 30, 2020. VISITATION: Tuesday, February 4, from 6-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, February 5, at 10:30am at the Funeral Home. Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Center St., 402-556-2500, www.westlawnhillcrest.com

