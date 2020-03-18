Ripa, Elizabeth S. (Mruz) "Betty"

Ripa, Elizabeth S. (Mruz) "Betty" March 6, 1934 - March 17, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, James A.; parents, Peter and Sophie Mruz; brothers, Walter and Brassie Mruz; sisters, Cecilia Siderewicz, and Sr. Mary Eileen Mruz, OSF. Survived by son, James J. Ripa (Betty); daughter, Debra A. Ripa; sons, Daniel T. Ripa (Gina), John K. Ripa (Michelle Lents), and Michael J. Ripa (Cheryl); grandchildren: Amber, Ashley Mahoney (David), Daniel (Ali), Anna Patrick (Mike), Lucas, Emily, Ben, Tony, Michael and Nick; great-grandsons, Thomas, Joseph and Teddy; great-granddaughters, Sophia and Kellen. Private family interment. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

