Ringle, Muriel L. Dec 5, 1921 - Jun 26, 2018 Age 96 years of Fremont, NE. Survived by sons, Ronald (Sherry) Ringle of Omaha, and Keith (Lorna) Ringle of Fremont. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10:30am, Saturday, July 7, at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. MEMORIAL VISITATION: 5-8pm Friday at the Funeral Home. MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

