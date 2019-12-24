Ringenberg, Phyllis Irene (Puls)

Ringenberg, Phyllis Irene (Puls) February 15, 1923 - December 21, 2019 Phyllis Irene (Puls) Ringenberg, age 96, of Lincoln formerly of Elwood, NE passed away on December 21, 2019. Born February 15, 1923 to Emil and Esther (Holst) Puls in Frontier County, NE. Phyllis worked as an Administrative Director for the United States Dept. of Agriculture, in the Elwood, NE office. She married Max Ringenberg on September 29, 1946 and they had two sons, Jay and Tod. Phyllis was an active member in Salem Lutheran Church until moving to Elwood. Max and Phyllis were charter members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood where she was active in numerous roles for the church. She was an avid Husker fan, but more than anything she enjoyed time with family! Survivors include her sons, Jay (Verla) Ringenberg and Tod (Lorraine) Ringenberg; grandchildren, Nikki (Kelly) Wilken, Tony (Audra) Ringenberg, Scot (Kendra) Ringenberg, Kyle (Megan) Ringenberg, Katie (Drew) Berky; great-grandchildren, Brody and Max Wilken, Alex and Lillian Ringenberg, Mallory, Garrett and Cameron Ringenberg, Julia, Jade and Grant Ringenberg, Eva and Will Berky; brother, Darrell (Myrna) Puls; many other nieces, nephews, family friends and loved ones. Preceded in death by her husband, Max; parents; brother and sister-in-law, Corvin (Vada) Puls; twin infant siblings, Max and Maxine. FUNERAL SERVICE: 2pm Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Rd., Lincoln, NE. BURIAL: 11:30am Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Elwood Cemetery in Elwood, NE. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com. ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 476-1225

