Ring, Joan (Muller) February 22, 1929 - December 16, 2019 Joan (Muller) Ring, age 90 of York, PA, formerly of Omaha, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Arnold L. Ring. Mrs. Ring was born in Rockford, IL on February 22, 1929, the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Bernice (Kellner) Muller. Mrs. Ring was a member of Junior League, Girl Scouts, and was a den mother for the Boy Scouts, all in Omaha, NE. She was a member of YWCA, American Red Cross, and the Outdoor Country Club in York. Mrs. Ring leaves three sons, Larry Ring, Steve Ring, and Tom Ring and his wife Gwyn; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sue Dugan. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1502 4th Ave. in York, PA. The Reverend Grant Ambrose will be officiating at the service. Scattering of her ashes will be performed in the church scattering garden. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1502 4th Ave. York, PA 17403 or American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. 1551 Kenneth Rd., York, PA 17408 | (717) 767-1551
