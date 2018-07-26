Ring, Daniel Ross Daniel Ross Ring, age 68, Neola, Iowa passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday July 22nd 2018. Dan was born, May 29, 1950 in Council Bluffs to the late Marion "Mim" and Phyllis (Quirk) Ring. He attended grade school at St. Joe's in Neola and high school at St. Albert where he was a standout football and basketball player which led him a football scholarship to Huron College. Dan worked for the GPAC-Great Plains Asbestos Control Company for many years and was a sports enthusiast. Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Mim and Phyllis; brothers, Christopher and Charles; and brother in law, Edward "Fizz" Robinson. Dan is survived by his wife, Jamie Robinson of Neola; daughters, Jessica (Otis) Shepherd, Omaha, Sarah (Joe) Raduszewski, Wilmington Delaware; granddaughter Natalie, brother and sister in laws, Bruce and Mary Lou Strauss, Steve and Dori Lubman; brother, Lon (April) Ring, Neola; sisters, Judy and Celeste Ring, both Council Bluffs, Thelma (Mike) Sorenson; nieces, nephews and many friends. VISITATION Saturday 3-5pm with remarks and condolences at 4pm all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Family and friends are invited to gather at St. Patrick's Hall in Neola at 6pm for fellowship and refreshments. Family will direct memorials. Cutler-O'Neill- Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-7779

