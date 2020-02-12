Riley, Renetta R.

Riley, Renetta R. July 24, 1952 - January 11, 2020 Age 67 of Bellevue, NE, passed away January 11, 2020 at her home in Bellevue. Renetta was born in Laramie, WY to the late Paul E. and Maggie (Stith) Oder. She graduated from Pocatello, ID High School in 1971. Renetta was a cocktail waitress for various casinos in Las Vegas for 40 plus years. She was a member of Calvary Christian Church in Bellevue. In addition to her parents, Renetta was preceded in death by her infant sister, Connie. Renetta is survived by her son, David (Nicole) Ruby of Boise, ID; 2 grandchildren, Carter and Mia; sister, Roma Jean (Troy) Backhuus of Bellevue; brothers, Robert (Connie) Oder of Grand Lake, OK, Richard (Audrey) Oder of Tulsa, OK, Ray (Kim) Oder of Crescent, IA; many nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION OF LIFE PARTY, (casual, laid-back and informal) Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 5-7pm at Calvary Christian Church, 10100 Cedar Island Road, Bellevue, NE 68123, North Building called The Venue. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

