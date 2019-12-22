Riley, Mary Sue December 20, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Edward J. Riley; and parents, Susan and Mike Sullivan. Survived by children: Steve (Mary Jo), Vince (Lan), Sheila Turbes (Bernie), Keith (Juliann), and Mary Lynn Kardell (Bob); grandchildren: Paul (Katie), Erin (Bob), Nate, Taylor, Claire, Emma, Paul, Jack, Michael, Bridget and Brian; great-grandchildren, Danika, Brennen, Bobbie Jo and Lulu; brothers and sisters, Mike Sullivan (Marilyn), John Sullivan (Susan), Kathleen Black (David), Eileen Hedberg (Carl); many loved nieces and friends. Mary Sue was involved in St. Cecilia Cathedral, the Elizabethan Feast, The Cathedral Fest, the School Board and was the Executive Secretary of West Omaha Rotary. WAKE SERVICE: Friday, December 27th, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 28th, 10am at St. Cecilia Cathedral. Private Family Burial at 1pm, Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Cecilia Cathedral Grade School. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Riley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.