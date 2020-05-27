Riley, Craig E., DPM Age 69 Craig E. Riley, DPM, of Columbus formerly of Omaha, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. PUBLIC VISITATION: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 4-7pm, at McKown Funeral Home with COVID-19 restrictions in place and the family will not be present. Due to restrictions the family funeral will be broadcast at 10am Friday, May 29, 2020, on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page. Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com. McKOWN FUNERAL HOME Columbus, NE | 402-564-4232

