Riley, Brian Jay August 16, 1966 - July 7, 2020 Survived by wife, Brenda L.; children: Michael Riley (Courtney), Jacob Riley, Heather, Tabitha and MaKenzie; parents, Norma J. and Hon. William Jay Riley; brother, Kevin J. Riley; sister, Erin J. Hoffmann (Rich); nieces and nephews. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, July 12th from 6pm to 8pm, at the West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Kidney Foundation or a charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

