Rihanek, Margaret F. July 2, 1919 - October 5, 2019 Age 100. Survived by daughter, Pam Link (Charles); grandchildren: Amanda Stalnaker (Scott), Emily Justice (Chad), and Jacob Link (Julie); seven great-grandchildren; sister, Gwen Culek. Special thanks to Brookestone Village and St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care during the past two years. Private Family Services. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

