Riha, Frank J. November 23, 1944 - March 5, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, John and Bessie; brothers, John and Louis. Survived by loving cousins and friends VISITATION begins Monday at 10am with FUNERAL SERVICE 12noon, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Memorials requested to the Omaha Stephen Center. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

