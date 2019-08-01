Riggs, Linda

Riggs, Linda Age 76 Linda Riggs, of Omaha, NE, entered eternal rest on July 28. She is survived by her children, Kim (Terry) Moore of Omaha; Kristi Phipps of Tempe, AZ; Korey (Michelle) Grell of Ashland NE; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and dog, Zoe. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Chauncey and Ruth(Robbins) Woolhiser; husbands, Baynard Riggs and Donald Grell; daughters, Anna Helen, Anna Ruth, and Kari Sue; sister, Connie Grell Storm; and brothers, Jerry Woolhiser. A celebration of life is TBD. To leave a condolence, please visit www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.

